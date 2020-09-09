× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bernard L. De Boer

Le mars, Iowa

Bernard Louis “Bernie” De Boer, 97, of Le Mars, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Accura Healthcare in Le Mars.

A celebration of life service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Mauer- Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. The Rev. Chris Meier of St. John's Lutheran Church in Le Mars will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery, Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Visitation will resume at 9:30 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Bernard Louis De Boer was born on Oct. 14, 1922, on the family farm near Doon, Iowa, to Gossom and Henrietta “Hattie” (Scholten) De Boer. He attended country school and later graduated from Hull High School at age 16. Bernie furthered his education at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa and then transferred to Iowa State University. He participated in the ROTC program and was a member of the synchronized horse team. They performed acrobatics on the backs of horses and were invited to perform at Madison Square Garden in New York.