Dakota Dunes
Bernard Thomas "Tom" Koob, 59, of Dakota Dunes, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Riverside Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Tim Squier officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. today, with the family present at 6 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Tom was born on Dec. 30, 1959, in Hawarden, Iowa, to Bernard L. and Donna (Marienau) Koob. He received his education at West Sioux High School in Hawarden. He moved to Sioux City, residing in the Riverland Estates, S.D. for the past 30 years. Tom worked for IBP in the late 1970s before joining L & L Builders. He then became a construction manager at HCI Construction in 2001, where he was currently employed.
Tom held various positions on Riverside Lutheran Church boards throughout the years and was a member of the Elks Lodge. He coached Little League while his son played ball. Tom enjoyed golfing, but his main hobby was boating and living on the river. His family was the most important element in his life. Tom loved spending time with his grandchildren and his many friends.
Tom is survived by his wife, Rebecca; children, Erica Nelson and her significant other, Brent, Aaron Koob, Ashten Short, and Logan Short and his significant other, Liz; grandchildren, Sydney, McKenley, Sam, Addie, and Charlotte; sisters, Pat (Ward) Peterson and Vicki (Alvin) Korus; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; numerous uncles and aunts; and his beloved dog, Snoop.