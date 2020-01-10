Bernice Alioth
View Comments

Bernice Alioth

{{featured_button_text}}

Holstein, Iowa, formerly Correctionville, Iowa

91, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Visitation: Jan. 11, 10-11 a.m., Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Anthon, Iowa. Burial: Cushing Cemetery, Cushing, Iowa.

To send flowers to the family of Bernice Alioth, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 11
Visitation
Saturday, January 11, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Homes - Anthon
402 East Brady Street
Anthon, IA 51004
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Bernice's Visitation begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News