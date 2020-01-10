Bernice Alioth

You have free articles remaining.
Holstein, Iowa, formerly Correctionville, Iowa
91, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Visitation: Jan. 11, 10-11 a.m., Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home, Anthon, Iowa. Burial: Cushing Cemetery, Cushing, Iowa.
Service information
Jan 11
Visitation
Saturday, January 11, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Armstrong - Van Houten Funeral Homes - Anthon
402 East Brady Street
Anthon, IA 51004
