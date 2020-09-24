× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bernice E. Moritz

Twin Lakes, Wis., formerly Sioux City

Bernice E. Moritz, 95, of Twin Lakes, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

Services will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Parish Blessed Sacrament. To view the service online, please visit https://youtu.be/WFXJZhptckE. Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery, Kingsley, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Bernice was born on Feb. 20, 1925, in rural Kingsley, the daughter of John and Catherine “Ethel” (Murray) Burke. She graduated from Kingsley High School and achieved a bachelor's degree in science from St. Theresa College in Winona, Minn.

She became a registered dietician and worked in Minneapolis and Sioux City before marrying Robert Moritz on April 23, 1949. They made their home in Sioux City and raised three children, Patricia, Joseph and Catherine.

Bernice started working for the Sioux City Public School system in the late 1960s. She was an aide at Hoover Junior High for a few years and then worked as the secretary for the Early Childhood Program at Riverside Elementary until her retirement in 1992.