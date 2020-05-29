Bernice Lea Groth
Spearville, Kan., formerly Moville, Iowa
Bernice Lea Groth, 79, of Spearville, formerly of Moville, died on May 22, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan.
Private services will be Saturday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Spearville. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
She was born on Aug. 22, 1940, in Woodbury County, Iowa, the daughter of Harvey Lyle and Bernice Louise (Bush) Robinson. Bernice Lea started school in a one-room schoolhouse and finished her education Moville High School, graduating with the class of 1958, then completed studies from the School of Cosmetology in Sioux City.
She married her high-school sweetheart, John, on April 30, 1960. She was dorm mother at the University of Northern Iowa. She worked at Spearville District Hospital for several years as the housekeeper.
But the “job” foremost in her life was caring for her three sons and her husband, John, whom she cared for with devotion, especially these last years. She loved her children, John, her grandchildren, garage sales, visits with friends, and the color red.
She is survived by her husband, John H. Groth of Spearville; three sons, Douglas Lee Groth and wife, Jennifer of Cincinnati, Ohio, Robert Lynn Groth, and James Alan Groth and wife, Susan, of Dodge City; six grandchildren, Joseph Leonard Vasquez and wife, Jordan of Midland, Texas, Amy Leigh Groth of Cincinnati, Ohio, Lauren Nicole Groth and Jamie Rae Groth of Lawrence, Kan., Brian Christian Groth and Brett Michael Groth of Hays, Kan.; and a sister, Patricia June Robinson of Sioux City.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Donations are suggested to Arrowhead West of Dodge City or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in care of Swaim Funeral Chapel, 1901 Sixth Ave., Dodge City, KS 67801.
