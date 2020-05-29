× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bernice Lea Groth

Spearville, Kan., formerly Moville, Iowa

Bernice Lea Groth, 79, of Spearville, formerly of Moville, died on May 22, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan.

Private services will be Saturday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Spearville. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.swaimfuneralhome.com.

She was born on Aug. 22, 1940, in Woodbury County, Iowa, the daughter of Harvey Lyle and Bernice Louise (Bush) Robinson. Bernice Lea started school in a one-room schoolhouse and finished her education Moville High School, graduating with the class of 1958, then completed studies from the School of Cosmetology in Sioux City.

She married her high-school sweetheart, John, on April 30, 1960. She was dorm mother at the University of Northern Iowa. She worked at Spearville District Hospital for several years as the housekeeper.

But the “job” foremost in her life was caring for her three sons and her husband, John, whom she cared for with devotion, especially these last years. She loved her children, John, her grandchildren, garage sales, visits with friends, and the color red.