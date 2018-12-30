Stratford, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Bernice M. Granstrom of Stratford, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, at Stratford Specialty Care.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Boulevard, in Sioux City, with the Rev. Tom LoVan officiating. Burial will be at a later date to be determined by the family. There will be no visitation. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Bernice was born on Feb. 21, 1923. in rural Mapleton, Iowa. to Irvin and Lula (Dorale) Bartels. She was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran faith and attended country school.
She was united in marriage to Walter Kuhlmann in 1941. Walt and Bernice were blessed with three boys, Wayne, Beryl, and Byron. The couple would continue to live in the Mapleton area moving a few more times before settling in Carroll, Iowa, where they would raise their three boys. Having an entrepreneurial spirit, Bernice found her niche when she purchased an existing business in Carroll, "The Corner Inn", which was a restaurant/bar that provided live entertainment on the weekends. In 1974, after selling "The Corner Inn" in 1973, she joined her husband in Southern California where he had relocated to, sometime before. They would ultimately make their home in Lake Elsinore, Calif.
While living in and working in the Lake Elsinore area, Bernice, would once again followed her heart to become an aficionado of raising A.K.C. Poodles, from Tea Cup size to miniature size. After the passing of her husband, Walt, in 1988, Bernice made her way back to Iowa and made her home in Sioux City, where she would become employed at Wal-Mart.
During these years as a widow, Bernice would spend some of her free time dancing at the Eagles Club in South Sioux City, where she met her second husband, Wendell Granstrom. They married and continued their life together in Sioux City, and traveled to Southern California in the winters in their RV. After Wendall's passing, Bernice continued to keep herself busy by volunteering at the local senior center, dancing, crocheting beautiful afghans and many sundry of creative items. Bernice would then move to Omaha to be with her youngest son and his wife.
Eight months ago, her health declining, the family moved her to Stratford to be near family. She did enjoy most of her past several months, and was able to have some equality time with her sister, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Bernice loved her family, loved laughing, loved dancing, crocheting and loved the color purple. In other words, Bernice was full of love.
Although we all knew that at 95 years of age, her time here with us was limited, we are going to have a shadow in our hearts as we adjust to her absence in our life.
Bernice is survived by her sister, Eileen Petersen of Ogden Iowa; daughters-in-law, Linda Kuhlmann of Fort Dodge, Iowa, and June Kuhlmann of Ralston, Neb.; five grandchildren and their spouses, Scott and Julie Kuhlmann of Fort Dodge, Troy and Stephanie Kuhlmann of Washington State, Rachael and Sean Huens of Fort Dodge, Tonya and Todd Pleggenkuhle of Springdale, Ark., and Travis Kuhlmann of Ralston; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Walter Kuhlmann, and Wendal Granstrom; her three sons, Wayne, Beryl, and Byron; and her brother, Glenn Bartels.
A special thank you to the staff at Stratford Specialty Care and to Hospice.