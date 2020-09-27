Bernice Marie Summers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bernice Marie (Boyd) Summers

South Sioux City

Bernice Marie (Boyd) Summers, 89, of South Sioux City, passed away Sept. 23, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

Service will be 11 a.m., Oct. 1 at Mohr & Becker Hunt Funeral Home. Burial will be in Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Bernice was born on March 21, 1931, in South Sioux City, to Berten and Eycle (Smith) Santee. She attended South Sioux City High School and lived in South Sioux City her entire life.

She was united in marriage to Jack E. Boyd on June 26, 1948. He preceded her in death 1968. On May 31, 1980, she married Donald Summers. He preceded her in death in 1980.

Bernice was a member of the Lewis and Clark kitchen staff and worked at the Half Price Store and Gordman's for over 30 years. She was a Cub Scout leader, PTA member and a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in South Sioux City since 1953. Bernice enjoyed being outside working in her yard, Nebraska football, listening to Country and Christian music, dancing and singing in the house, coffee with friends, and visiting her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.