Bernice McIntosh

Cleghorn, Iowa

Bernice McIntosh, 98, longtime resident of Cleghorn, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Heartland Care Center in Marcus, Iowa.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church in Cleghorn. Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with the family present 4 to 7 p.m., at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa. Please practice social distancing; masks are requested. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Boothby Funeral Home website with the assistance of Fuller Digital Solutions.

Ellen Bernice McIntosh, the daughter of Emery and Mary (Zembsch) Goodrich, was born on Aug. 31, 1922, in Cleghorn. She graduated from Cleghorn High School in 1940, then attended National Business Training School in Sioux City. That was followed by employments in Sioux City and in New York.

On Jan. 27, 1946, she married Lyle McIntosh in Cleghorn. Bernice reported for Cherokee newspapers for 30 years and was a correspondent and columnist for the Marcus News since 1974.