Sheldon, Iowa

85, died Sunday, May 5, 2019. Service: May 8 at 11 a.m., First Reformed Church, Sheldon. Burial: East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation: May 7 from 5 to 7 p.m., Vander Ploeg Funeral Home, Sheldon.

the life of: Bernie Van't Hul
