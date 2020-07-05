Berniece Finzen

Berniece (Breyer) Finzen
Sioux City
Berniece (Breyer) Finzen, 93, of Sioux City, died on July 1, 2020, at Whispering Creek Retirement Home.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 10, with a service following at noon at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. For those unable to travel but interested in attending virtually, the service will be streamed. The link to the live stream can be found at the Meyer Brothers Funeral Home website, www.meyerbroschapels.com, on Berniece's obituary page. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is located at 6200 Morningside Avenue in Sioux City.
Berniece was born in Pierce, Neb., on Jan. 2, 1927, to William and Emma (Henshke) Breyer. She graduated from Pierce High School in 1945 and worked in the offices of Montgomery Ward in Norfork, Neb.
She met George Finzen at the Kings Ballroom Dance Club and they were wed on July 20, 1952. Berniece and George enjoyed dancing their entire married life. They settled in Sioux City, and had four children. Berniece always enjoyed working at Kmart and volunteering at St. Luke's Hospital and Sunrise Manor.
She is survived by her four children, Kathleen Moreno of Orlando, Fla., Deborah Finzen of San Anselmo, Calif., Patricia (Jack) Hutchinson of Omaha, and Brian (Angelete) Finzen of Kansas City, Kan. She leaves behind 11 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, who all loved her dearly.
Berniece was preceded in death by her husband, George of 66 years; and her sister, Dee of Omaha.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Siouxland 309 Cook St., Sioux City, IA 51103.
