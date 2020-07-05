Berniece Finzen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Berniece (Breyer) Finzen

Sioux City

Berniece (Breyer) Finzen, 93, of Sioux City, died on July 1, 2020, at Whispering Creek Retirement Home.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 10, with a service following at noon at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. For those unable to travel but interested in attending virtually, the service will be streamed. The link to the live stream can be found at the Meyer Brothers Funeral Home website, www.meyerbroschapels.com, on Berniece's obituary page. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is located at 6200 Morningside Avenue in Sioux City.

Berniece was born in Pierce, Neb., on Jan. 2, 1927, to William and Emma (Henshke) Breyer. She graduated from Pierce High School in 1945 and worked in the offices of Montgomery Ward in Norfork, Neb.

She met George Finzen at the Kings Ballroom Dance Club and they were wed on July 20, 1952. Berniece and George enjoyed dancing their entire married life. They settled in Sioux City, and had four children. Berniece always enjoyed working at Kmart and volunteering at St. Luke's Hospital and Sunrise Manor.