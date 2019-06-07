{{featured_button_text}}

Aurelia, Iowa

86, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Service: June 10 at 11 a.m., Aurelia Community Center. Burial: Good Hope Cemetery, Cherokee, Iowa. Visitation: June 9 from 3-5 p.m., at the community center. Redig Funeral Home, Aurelia.

the life of: Berniece Spinelli
