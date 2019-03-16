Sioux City
Bertha K. “Bertie” Erkonen, 81, of Sioux City, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Accura Healthcare.
Abiding by her wishes, cremation has taken place and inurnment will be held at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery. Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel has assisted the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Bertie was born on July 11, 1937, in Yankton, S.D., to Edward and Jane Anne (Jackson) Erkonen. She graduated from Central High School in Sioux City with the Class of 1955.
Bertie worked as a bookkeeper at Kaplan Wholesale for many years and pursued a degree in interior design. She had lived near family in Sioux Falls, Iowa City, and Phoenix, Ariz., before returning to Sioux City in June 2018.
Bertie enjoyed playing bingo, Las Vegas, and family vacations at Lake Okoboji. Bertie and her sister, Betty loved to sing and went to WNAX to be interviewed for their 95th anniversary as they sang on the radio in Yankton when they were young.
Bertie is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Erkonen of Sioux Falls; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews who all adored her.
Preceding Bertie in death were her parents; brother, Robert Erkonen; sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Barrett and husband, William, Dr. William and Beth Erkonen, Jane Erkonen and Eve Hanfland.