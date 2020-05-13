× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beth L. Quinn

Thousand Oaks, Calif., formerly Sioux City

Beth LeMae (Ballantyne) Quinn, 57, of Thousand Oaks, formerly of Sioux City, went to be with the Lord Monday, March 30, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband and children while in hospice care after a two-year courageous battle with cancer.

Services will be held at a later date in California.

Beth was born in Sioux City, on March 9, 1963, to Richard Ballantyne and Mae (Gunderson) Ballantyne, also of Sioux City. Beth grew up with her two sisters, Lisa and Amy. She graduated from North High School in 1981 and Moody Bible Institute in 1984. Beth moved to California to further her education at Biola University.

While at Biola, Beth met Lance Quinn of Fordyce, Ark. Beth and Lance were married on Oct. 25, 1986.

Beth was a devoted and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved the Lord Jesus Christ and her precious family more than anything. Beth and Lance are blessed with eight children and seven grandchildren, who rise up and call her blessed.