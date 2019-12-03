Hinton, Iowa

Bethyl R. Plendl, 94, of rural Hinton, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux City with Rev. David Hemann officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Neptune, Iowa. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City.

Bethyl Ruth Calderwood was born May 15, 1925, on her grandparents' farm near Manilla, Iowa. She was the youngest of five children born to Seth and Hattie (Macumber) Calderwood. Her family lived near Westside, Iowa, until she was 4 years of age. They moved to Arcadia, Iowa, where she attended school until 1941. Following her father's death, Bethyl and her mother moved to Manilla her senior year, where Bethyl graduated high school in 1942.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After working a year in the office of the Manilla school, Bethyl attended Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb., receiving her teacher's certificate in 1945. She taught elementary school for seven years at Hinton Community School.