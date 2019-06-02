Hebron, Ind., formerly Sioux County, Iowa
Betsy (Bouma) Urbas, 67, of Hebron, formerly of Sioux County, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, in Hebron. Betsy fought a long battle with cancer and passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus.
Per her request, the body will be cremated and put to rest with no services.
Betsy started her life's journey on April 22, 1952, with her parents, Roy and Doris Bouma. Betsy (and don't call me Beverly) was independent, quick-witted and sassy. Just the way we loved her.
In 1980, she married Dave Urbas in Hebron, where they were surrounded by his family. She loved the traveling they did for Dave's job and saw many of the states during those years. She learned plumbing, heating and electrical from her years at Coast to Coast. She then went on to Michael's craft store, where it fueled her love of cross stitching and beading. After retirement, she discovered quilting. Along the way, she gathered numerous friends, who also appreciated her helping hands, hearing ear and caring heart.
She was blessed with daddy's klutz gene and stated, "I never met a set of stairs I couldn't fall up or down or a floor I didn't meet up close and personal."
Left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Rhonda (Clyde) Klave and Dawn Pippitt; her husband; and numerous family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ken; and stepfather, Rudy Drost.
Rest in peace, little sister.