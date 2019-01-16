Betti Oldenkamp

Spencer, Iowa
Betti (Collins) Oldenkamp, 91, of Spencer, passed away Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at St. Luke Lutheran Home in Spencer.
A celebration of life will be 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, with the family present, at Andringa Funeral Home Sheldon Funeral Service in Sheldon, Iowa. Online expressions of sympathy can be sent to www.andringafuneralhome.com.
Betti Betsworth Collins Oldenkamp was born Elizabeth Anne Weeks, on July 17, 1927, in Webster, Wis., to Louis and Dorothy (Schmidt) Weeks. She was raised in Cherokee, Iowa, where she graduated from Wilson High School.
Shortly thereafter, she married Dwight Betsworth and they had four children, Dan, Kathi, Karin, and Patti. Betti married Harold Collins on June 22, 1954, adding his daughter, Cheryl, to the family, and together the couple had two daughters, Christi and Paula. Harold passed away in 1990. Betti eventually found and married her late life companion Wilbert "Whip" Oldenkamp, adding his daughter, Connie, to her large family. Whip passed away in 2010.
Left to cherish her memory are her seven children, Dan Weston of Spencer, Cheryl (John) Law of Lake Havasu, Ariz., Kathi (Mike) Benner of Sheldon, Karin (Tom) Jungers of Sheldon, Patti (Jim) Tremmel of Milford, Neb., Chris (Rick) Vander Berg of Okoboji, Iowa, and Paula (Chuck) Petersen of Lowry, Minn.; stepdaughter, Connie (Roland) Roghair of Badger, Iowa; one brother, Chuck (Dorothy) Weeks of Milford, Iowa; a niece and nephew; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.