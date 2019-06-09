Sioux City
Betty A. Chrestensen, 79, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at her home, with her family by her side.
Celebration of life services will be held 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Betty was born Aug. 31, 1939, in Yankton, S.D., the daughter of Clarence and Ella (Orth) Potter. Betty grew up in Sioux City. She married Donovan R. Chrestensen on Nov. 24, 1956, in Elk Point, S.D. To this union, five children were born. Donovan preceded Betty in death on July 13, 2015.
Betty’s life centered on her family, and she enjoyed taking care of her children and could often be found humming while cooking or doing the household chores. She loved to dance when she was younger and enjoyed watching her son-in-law’s baseball games. Betty’s health was not well for many years, and her activities and hobbies were affected, but all of the special times with her family was most important.
Survivors include her children, Donovan Ray Chrestensen Jr. and wife, Laura of Moscow Mills, Mo., Bruce Chrestensen of Sioux City, and Deanna Wright and husband, Tom of Sioux City; six grandchildren, Missie (Chris) Kleinschmidt, Mindy (Mike) Ruble, Nathan (Hilary) Chrestensen, Amberlyn Chrestensen-Wright, James Chrestensen Jr., and Lina (Tony) Crow; 10 great grandchildren, Remington, Keegan, Kelsea, Dominic, Caylee, and five additional; two great-great-grandchildren; and brothers, James (Julie) Potter of Sergeant Bluff, Donald Lee (Barbara) Potter of Georgia, and Robert Potter of Des Moines, Iowa.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, James Joseph Chrestensen; infant daughter, JoDean; and sister, Dorothy Limoges.