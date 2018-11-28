Brunsville, Iowa
Elizabeth "Betty" Beitelspacher, 82, of Brunsville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Christ Lutheran Church-Grant Township, rural Le Mars, Iowa. The Rev. Shawn Brooks will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation with the family will be after 4 p.m. Thursday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Visitation will resume 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Elizabeth Ann Mersch was born on May 10, 1936, in Sioux City, the daughter of Frederick and Waunitta (Dorau) Mersch. She grew up in Sioux City and attended schools in Sioux City.
Betty was united in marriage to Don Beitelspacher on Aug. 3, 1956, at Christ Lutheran Church in Grant Township. Betty and Don were blessed with six children, Sandra, Pam, Kim, Kelly, Mark and Anna. Betty and Don farmed and raised cattle and hogs in Grant Township until retiring and building a home in Brunsville in 2000. Don passed away on April 3, 2015.
Betty was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and served as a Sunday School and Bible School teacher for many years. She was also active in the church circle for many years. Betty volunteered as a 4-H leader for the Grant Clever Cloverettes for a number of years. Through the years, Betty enjoyed sewing, quilting, fishing, playing bingo and pinochle, and golfing. She also enjoyed gardening and canning many of her vegetables which she grew every year. She will be remembered by her family and friends for her cooking and baking. Her greatest joy in life was her family. Betty and Don enjoyed attending the events of their children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her six children, Sandy (Curt) Miller of Sioux City, Pam Harris of Spencer, Iowa, Kim (Mike) Willer of Sioux City, Kelly (Denise) Beitelspacher of Akron, Iowa, Mark Beitelspacher of Le Mars, and Anna (James) Drew of Brookings, S.D.; 16 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her brother, Fred (Mary) Mersch of Sioux City; her uncle, Tony (Elaine) Dorau of Fort Dodge, Iowa; her in-laws, Laura Mae (Gerald) Nathlich of Woodward, Iowa, Delores Buryanek of Westfield, Iowa, Joan Renken of Brunsville, Arlene (Larry) Sorensen of Sioux Falls, S.D., Janice (Larry) Pritchett of Westfield, Ed (Doris) Beitelspacher of Le Mars, and Wayne (Julie) Beitelspacher of Le Mars; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Waunitta Mersch; her father and mother-in-law, Henry and Louise Beitelspacher; her husband, Don Beitelspacher; and two brothers-in-law, James Buryanek and Erv Renken.