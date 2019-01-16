Betty (Bower) Kuhlmeier

Baton Rouge, La., formerly Sioux City
Betty Lou (Bower) Kuhlmeier, 87, of Baton Rouge, formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.
Per her request, there will be no service, just a small family gathering to spread her ashes in the hills of Sioux City near her childhood home at a later date.
Betty was born on Jan. 4, 1932, in Sioux City, to O.T. and Alice (Smith) Bower, at their farm home. At age 2, the family moved to the home on the hill on Luna Street. As a child, she had fond memories of helping raise rabbits, pigeons, and chickens, plus tending to the gardens and canning with her family. She graduated from Sioux City Central High School in 1950. She worked retail at Kresge, clerical with City of Sioux City and many other offices, and eventually worked her way up to director of the Siouxland Area Chapter of the American Red Cross.
She cherished her babysitting for nieces, nephews, friends, neighbors and other family. She moved to Baton Rouge in 1990 to take the job offer she couldn't refuse ... nanny to her first granddaughter, Lauren, and to Mike, her grandson, three years later. She was like a grandma to every child she knew and believed there was no spoiling if given with love.
She was famous for her baking, especially making and sharing great cookies and pecan rolls. She enjoyed talking long walks with her dogs, especially when pushing a stroller with a grandchild. She was an ordained priest at Community of Christ Church. She was a Sunday School teacher, youth minister, and a great storyteller to offer strong testimony to her love of the Lord. Betty was always generous of her time, energy, and resources to help anyone in need.
Betty is survived by her sons, Robert (Nancy) Kuhlmeier of Baton Rouge, and Steven (Lorry) Kuhlmeier of Salem, Va.; and grandchildren, Lauren (Stewart) Mophett of Charlotte, N.C., Michael Kuhlmeier of Houston, Texas, and Amy Kuhlmeier of Wilmington, N.C.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John, Lester, Bill, and George Bower; and sisters, Juanita, Hazel, Virginia, Shirley and Esther.
Memorials may be given to the charity of your choice.