Betty C. Winterfield

Hawarden, Iowa

Betty C. (Buffington) Winterfeld, 87, of Hawarden died following a brief illness, due to COVID-19, and underlying health conditions on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at the Hillcrest Health Care Center in Hawarden.

A private family graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. today at Grace Hill Cemetery with Rev. Erma Wolf officiating. There will be no visitation related to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Betty is survived by her children, Gayle (Randy) Webert of Yankton, S.D., David Winterfeld of South Sioux City, Michael (Rebecca) Winterfeld of Fremont, Neb., and Daniel Winterfeld of Jackson, Minn.; three grandchildren, Cami Barents, Ryan (Joyce) Barents, and Erina Winterfeld; a great-grandson, Brady (Hallie) Barents; two great-granddaughters, Luna and Kiara Winterfeld; great-great grandson, Ares Barents; two brothers-in-law, Merlyn (Doris) Winterfeld of Ogden, Iowa, and Duane Winterfeld of LeMars, Iowa; two sisters-in-law, Marlene Wegner of Windom, Minn., and Phyllis Winterfeld of Sioux City; three special nephews, James (Debbie) Fuller, Paul (Sandra) Fuller, and John (Shelly) Fuller; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Hawarden American Lutheran Church, the American Heart Association, or the American Alzheimer's/Dementia Association.