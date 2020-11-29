Betty E. Langford

Sioux City

Betty E. Langford, 95, of Sioux City, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Accura Healthcare of Sioux City.

Graveside prayers will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in Logan Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Elaine Miller officiating (casual and warm dress is encouraged). Visitation, with family attending, will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Betty E Langford was born in Sioux City, on May 10, 1925, to Fred and Netta Gallanthine. She graduated from Central High School and several years later met and married Percy Langford. They were married for 42 years until Percy's death in 1990.

Betty worked at various jobs during her life including the Orpheum Theater, Nutrition Village and J.C. Penney. She retired from J.C. Penney after 17 years as a sales clerk in the womens' clothing department.

Betty and Percy had two sons, Jim and Jeff. When she wasn't working outside the home, she was busy as a homemaker caring for her family.