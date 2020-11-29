Betty E. Langford
Sioux City
Betty E. Langford, 95, of Sioux City, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Accura Healthcare of Sioux City.
Graveside prayers will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in Logan Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Elaine Miller officiating (casual and warm dress is encouraged). Visitation, with family attending, will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Betty E Langford was born in Sioux City, on May 10, 1925, to Fred and Netta Gallanthine. She graduated from Central High School and several years later met and married Percy Langford. They were married for 42 years until Percy's death in 1990.
Betty worked at various jobs during her life including the Orpheum Theater, Nutrition Village and J.C. Penney. She retired from J.C. Penney after 17 years as a sales clerk in the womens' clothing department.
Betty and Percy had two sons, Jim and Jeff. When she wasn't working outside the home, she was busy as a homemaker caring for her family.
After she was widowed, Betty eventually met Harry BeVer, who became her special friend for nine years until his passing in 2014. They enjoyed attending Mayflower Church, spending time with friends, and dancing.
The last eight years, she resided at Accura Healthcare facility. She received outstanding care and the staff became her second family. She loved them and they adored her.
She was a long-time, active member of Mayflower Church. She enjoyed golf and was a member of Sun Valley Golf course. She loved spending time with family and friends, dancing, music, reading, cooking and entertaining. She was a lovely giving woman with a smile not be forgotten.
She is survived by her sons, Jim (Kathy) of Redondo Beach, Calif., and Jeff (Heidi) of Sioux City; and a special niece, Sherry Howard of Lincoln, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Netta; siblings, Fred Jr., Richard, Marian and Georgie; husband, Percy; and special friend, Harry BeVer.
