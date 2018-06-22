Whiting, Iowa
Betty Irene Swanson, 79, of Whiting, passed away Thursday, June 21, 2018, at Burgess Health Center in Onawa, Iowa.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Skien Lutheran Church in rural Sloan, Iowa, with the Rev. Craig Bock officiating. Burial will follow in Sloan Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Betty Irene was born on July 20, 1938, in Sloan, to Dale and Betty (Carlson) Fletcher. She graduated from Soldier High School in Soldier.
She married Arthur J. "Tony" Swanson Jr. on Jan. 19, 1956, in Sloan. She was a homemaker and raised their three children.
Betty enjoyed baking, making candy, reading, and completing crossword puzzles. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Skien Lutheran Church in rural Sloan.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Arthur J. "Tony" Swanson Jr. of Whiting; her children and their spouses, Rene D. and Dale Olson of Salix, Iowa, Randy J. and Lori Swanson of Sloan, and Ricky D. and Lori Swanson of South Sioux City; seven grandchildren, Kyle (Rachel) Swanson, Eric (Mindee) Swanson, Apollo Swanson, Amanda (Bobby) Floyd, Ryan (Katelyn) McDermott, Jillian (Drake) Carlson, and Samantha (Justin) Barnes; and 10 great-grandchildren, Aubree and Kade Swanson, Skylar Floyd, Eleanor and Sullivan Swanson, Remington and Clementine McDermott, TayLeigh Barnes, and Quincy and Olivia Carlson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Betty Fletcher; two sisters, Jana Barnes and Cleata "Peggy" Nipp; and two brothers, Wayne Fletcher and Denny Fletcher.