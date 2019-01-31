Missouri Valley, Iowa
Betty Jean (Stewart) Barry, 93, of Missouri Valley, died on Jan. 29, 2019, at Longview Home in Missouri Valley.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Missouri Valley. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, with a rosary at 4 p.m. and a Scripture service at 6 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine, Iowa. Condolences may be sent online to www.foutsfuneralhome.com.
Betty was the fifth child born on Aug. 22, 1925, to Joe and Clara Stewart, on a farm just north of Magnolia, Iowa. In her last year of high school, Betty took the teachers training and got certified to teach country school. She taught at various country schools, including Windy Ridge, just up the road from the farm where she was raised.
Betty married George Barry on Aug. 2, 1947. George and Betty eventually moved just east of Pisgah, Iowa (in the beautiful Loess Hills), where they farmed and lived for 47 years until George passed in 2000. They raised five chore boys and a jewel of a daughter.
Although Betty was not much interested in the farm, she loved being a wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was very faithful and active in her Catholic faith. She loved playing cards and she loved visiting with friends, relatives and even strangers. Talking to her kids and grandkids on the phone was always a highlight for Betty. Although she did not know much about cooking when she and George first got married, Betty became an excellent cook and was famous for her cinnamon rolls.
She is survived by six children, Tim (Trudy) Barry of Waukee, Iowa, Todd (Connie) Barry of Sioux City, Tom (Kay) Barry of Pisgah, Iowa, Julie (Robert) Blazek of Venice, Fla., Jeff (Donna) Barry of State Center, Iowa, and Joe (Chrissy) Barry of Coralville, Iowa; 18 grandchildren; 26 plus great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Knapp and Bobbi Forman; brother-in-law, John (Carol) Barry; and many other relatives and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George Barry; great-granddaughter, Zoe Noell Duggan; and her siblings, Marcella Stewart, Helena Reardon Oliver, Robert Stewart, Frances Geith and Shirley Kersten.