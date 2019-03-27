Hornick, Iowa
Betty June Carter, 91, of Hornick, died peacefully in her sleep Sunday, March 24, 2019, at her retirement home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Waterbury Funeral Service in Sergeant Bluff, 400 Fourth Street. Interment will be at a later date in Willow Springs Cemetery, Holly Springs Iowa.
She was born on April 15, 1927.
Betty is survived by her children, John Carter and girlfriend, Lila Hafits, and Mary Burkett; her grandchildren, Sarah Pedro and husband, Palaz, Dana Burkett, Kelby Hafits, and Kayle Hafits and fiance, Travis Surber; and her great-grandchildren.