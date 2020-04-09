× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Betty J. Norheim

Waconia, Minn., formerly Sioux City

Betty J. Norheim, 95, of Waconia, formerly of Sioux City, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, April 5, 2020, Palm Sunday, after several months at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home.

Burial will be in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery next to her husband of almost 62 years. Memorial services will be at a later date at Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. Condolences may be sent online to www.johnsonfh.com.

Betty is survived by her loving children, Rebecca (Raymond) Ream, Daniel (Lori) Norheim, and Timothy (Elizabeth) Norheim; and five grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Harold L. Norheim on Aug. 15, 2009.

Memorial gifts will be directed to the World Mission Prayer League USA, 232 Clifton Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55403.

