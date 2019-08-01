Sioux City
93, died Friday, July 26, 2019. Service: Aug. 3 at 10 a.m., St. Mark Lutheran Church. Burial: Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 2 from 4-8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
