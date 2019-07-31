Sioux City
Betty J. Warren, 93, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Brookstone Meadows in Omaha.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mark Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday with family present at 6 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Betty was born on March 31, 1926, in La Crosse, Wis., to Nicholas and Alice (Iverson) Schaefer. She attended La Crosse Public Schools and graduated from Logan High School in 1944. Betty was then employed by Trane Company as secretary to the vice president and then in the personnel department.
Betty married Howard Warren on April 27, 1946. Howard worked for the National Weather Service in La Crosse and was transferred to Sioux City in 1964.
Betty was an active volunteer throughout her life and had been a member of the St. Mark Rachel Circle since 1965. She was also a member of P.E.O. Chapter DX, the Round Table Study Club, the Lioness Club, the Red Hat Club, and St. Luke's Hospital Auxiliary, and she was a volunteer at Sunrise Manor.
Survivors include her sister, Gloria Medow of Kenosha, Wis.; sons, John Warren (Mary) of Lee's Summit, Mo., and Rich Warren (Susan) of Omaha; daughter-in-law, Barb Warren (Gary) of Sioux City; grandchildren, Bryan Warren (Hope) and their children, Seton, Howie, Layla and Meta, all of Sioux City, Kristi Berger (Todd) and their children, Warren and Theresa, of Omaha, Craig Upton (Jennifer) and children, Tyler and Ashlynn, all of Albuquerque, N.M., Steve Upton (Sarah) of Raytown, Mo., Liz Gartner (Kyle) of Omaha, and Katie Warren of Denver, Colo.; and her lifelong friend, Molly Ebner, of La Crosse.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Alice Schaefer; her husband of 61 years, Howard; and her eldest son, Gary Warren.