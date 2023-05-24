Betty L. Bliven

Dakota City

Betty L. Bliven, 83, of Dakota City passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 26, at Dakota City United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Dakota City Cemetery. A luncheon will be served at the Dakota City United Methodist Church following the memorial service and burial. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Betty was born the daughter of Ralph and Ethel (Foltz) Bliven on July 13, 1939 in Homer, Neb. She graduated from Dakota City High School in 1957.

Betty worked for St. Vincent Hospital before becoming the office manager for Dr. Blume until her retirement.

Betty's nickname was "Boop." She had a close bond with her twin sister, Beverly, whose nickname was "Tiz." They enjoyed traveling the United States together to explore the countryside and made frequent trips to Wisconsin to visit their sister, Donna and her five daughters, Ronda, Renae, Rhea, Roslin and Regina. She also enjoyed spending time with her cousin Fred Sundt, his wife Judy and their family in South Sioux City.

Betty enjoyed watching sports with her sister, Beverly, and was an avid baseball and football fan. "Boop" and "Tiz" always rooted for the Chicago Cubs and Nebraska Huskers. She enjoyed her cats and collecting cat memorabilia. Another favorite past time was shopping, shopping, and more shopping. She was also a very active lifetime member of Dakota City United Methodist Church, including choir and church council.

Betty is survived by her twin sister, Beverly Bliven formerly of South Sioux City, now living in Sioux City.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Ethel Bliven of Dakota City; and sister, Donna (Ryan) Bliven of Madison, Wis.