Betty Lou Bauerly

Sioux City
Betty Lou V. Bauerly, 91, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at a local care facility.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m Tuesday, with a vigil service at 6:30 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Betty Lou Virginia LaBahn was born on March 23, 1928, in Burke, Lucas County, S.D., to Louis and Bessie (King) LaBahn. She grew up on a farm in Plymouth County. On Nov. 19, 1947, she married Donald L. Bauerly in Merrill, Iowa. They raised three children, Ginger Lucille Bauerly, Donn Louis Bauerly, and David Michael Bauerly. After the wedding, the couple lived in Sioux City until moving to Sergeant Bluff in 1977. Donald passed away in May of 2017.
Betty Lou co-owned and operated Bauerly Upholstery in Sioux City from 1960 until 1999. She was an active member of the Church of the Nativity for many years, and belonged to the Women’s Guild of the church.
In her spare time, Betty Lou enjoyed traveling. She was a superb seamstress and an artist with fabrics.
She is survived by her children, Ginger, Donn (wife Judy) and David (wife Patti); seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Jane Schindel (husband Clarence); and many extended family members, friends, and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her parents, Louis and Bessie; two sisters, Gladys and Eunice; and three brothers, Vernon, Virgil, and Ron.