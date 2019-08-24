Cherokee, Iowa
Betty Lou Hantsbarger, 95, of Cherokee, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Accura HealthCare nursing home in Aurelia, Iowa, two days away from her 96th birthday.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at First Church of Christ in Cherokee. Pastor Jon Hantsbarger will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery at Cherokee. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Boothby Funeral home in Cherokee. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.
Betty was born on Aug. 23, 1923, on a farm near Marcus, Iowa, to Henry "Hank" Abels and Flossie (Carlson) Abels. She was the eldest child with two siblings, Lois and Ronald.
In 1936, her family moved to a farm northeast of Cherokee, and then moved into the town of Cherokee in 1941. Betty attended country schools in Marcus, Aurelia, and in Cherokee. She graduated from Wilson High School in Cherokee in 1940. Following graduation, she was employed at F.W. Woolworth Store for several years.
On Sept. 3, 1944, she was united in marriage to Marvin Hantsbarger in Cherokee. Five children were born of this union.
Betty was an active member of First Church of Christ in Cherokee for over 75 years. She taught children’s Sunday school classes, and was a member of the Esther Circle and Christian Homemakers. She helped in the church office for many years. After her husband, Marvin had his stroke in 1970, she was his full-time caregiver. After his death, she worked part-time for The Chronicle Times newspaper in Cherokee.
Betty enjoyed raising her children and reading the Bible. She also enjoyed vegetable gardening and flower gardening. She canned and froze many vegetables at harvest, pickles, tomatoes, beans, and beets. She made many homemade preserves from her rhubarb and strawberries. She had two large rhubarb patches which she had created and made many delicious recipes from. The house was surrounded by tulips, strawberries, lilies of the valley, ferns, and crystal pink sedums. She was a very talented seamstress and made outfits for both of her daughters for many occasions. She did quilting with the church ladies and was very good at Swedish embroidery. Playing games and putting puzzles together were part of her past-time as well.
She listened to the radio station and stories that were told on the radio. If you were around while the dishes were being done, you could hear her singing many tunes.
Betty is survived by her children, three sons, Robert and wife, Marilyn (Clark) Hantsbarger of Schaller, Iowa, Jon Hantsbarger of Clewiston, Fla., and Alan and wife, Janice (Piatt) Hantsbarger of Lake Balboa, Calif.; two daughters, Marcia Kelsey of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Sharon and husband, Kendall Henkel of Aurelia, Iowa; one niece, Anne Appleyard (Alan) Hampel of Royse City, Texas; three grandnephews; 14 grandchildren, Neil, Nathan, Holly, Kristina, Curran, Derek, Lisel, Lincoln, Jillian, Gabe, Travis, Cari, Regan and Colton; 18 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1982; her sister, Lois Appleyard of Dallas, Texas, in July of 2013; and her brother, Ronald Abels of Sioux City, Iowa, in March of 2019.
