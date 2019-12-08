Sioux City
Betty Lou Jaques, 87, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at a local hospital, surrounded by her family.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Betty Lou Wilde was born in Winnebago, Neb., on Nov. 8, 1932, the daughter of Fred and Mary (Schultz) Wilde. She grew up in the South Bottoms of Sioux City.
On Oct. 10, 1952, she was united in marriage to Edwin R. Jaques in Sioux City. She worked at Swift and Company, retiring after 25 years. She then was an in-home caregiver "lady sitter." Retirement was filled with the joy of being a grandparent. She was a very strong and independent woman.
Betty is survived by her four sons, Dale Jaques of Glendale, Calif., Jeffrey Jaques and his wife, Sandi of Sioux City, Kirk Jaques and his wife, Tammy of Sioux City, and Derek Jaques and his wife, Barbara of Sergeant Bluff; 15 grandchildren, Jessica, Luke, Amanda, Genevieve, Anthony, Zackery, Charlie, Talia, Doc, Alyssa, Sara, Nicholas, Nathan, Angie and Jeremy; seven great-grandchildren, Leala, Laney, Coen, James, Dustin, Morgan and Daryeus; and one sister, Shirley Wickey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edwin in 2007; son, Mark in 2009; granddaughter, Ashley in 1982; 10 brothers; and two sisters.
Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Betty Lou's memory.