Sioux City

Betty Lou Jaques, 87, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at a local hospital, surrounded by her family.

Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Betty Lou Wilde was born in Winnebago, Neb., on Nov. 8, 1932, the daughter of Fred and Mary (Schultz) Wilde. She grew up in the South Bottoms of Sioux City.

On Oct. 10, 1952, she was united in marriage to Edwin R. Jaques in Sioux City. She worked at Swift and Company, retiring after 25 years. She then was an in-home caregiver "lady sitter." Retirement was filled with the joy of being a grandparent. She was a very strong and independent woman.