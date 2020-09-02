Betty Lou Schwerin

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, on Stone Park Blvd. Private interment will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation with family will be 1 p.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com .

Betty met the love of her life, Wayne Schwerin, when the two were sheltering from a hurricane in Pensacola Fla. The couple was united in marriage on June, 18 1961. Betty taught elementary school for 15 years at several different schools in Pensacola, and Mobile Ala., and returned to substitute teaching in Sioux City after her retirement. Betty became a nurse recruiter working with Providence Hospital in Mobile, and later retired from Orlando Regional Medical Center. Upon retirement in 2003, she and Wayne moved to Sioux City to be close to their only child, Christopher, and their three grandchildren.