Betty Lou Schwerin, 82, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at a local hospital.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, on Stone Park Blvd. Private interment will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation with family will be 1 p.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Betty Lou Smith was born on June 25, 1938, in D'Lo, Miss., to Earl Ray and Lilly Beatrice "Bea" Smith. She graduated from Mississippi College as an elementary school teacher.
Betty met the love of her life, Wayne Schwerin, when the two were sheltering from a hurricane in Pensacola Fla. The couple was united in marriage on June, 18 1961. Betty taught elementary school for 15 years at several different schools in Pensacola, and Mobile Ala., and returned to substitute teaching in Sioux City after her retirement. Betty became a nurse recruiter working with Providence Hospital in Mobile, and later retired from Orlando Regional Medical Center. Upon retirement in 2003, she and Wayne moved to Sioux City to be close to their only child, Christopher, and their three grandchildren.
Some of her favorite activities were reading, Scrabble, crosswords, bridge, watching sports on TV, collecting blue glass objects and cooking. She relished time spent with her grandchildren and loved attending their many musical, dance, cheerleading, art shows and theater performances.
Those left to honor her memory and continue to pass on her southern charm and humor include her son, Chris and his wife, Michele Schwerin; her granddaughters, Arabella Schwerin, Madelynn Schwerin and Phoebe Schwerin, all of Sioux City; sister, Janet (Smith) Nelson of Niceville, Fla.; and brother, Ray Smith of Mendenhall, Miss.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Bea; husband, Wayne Schwerin; sister-in-law, Irene Smith; and brother-in-law, Phil Nelson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Sioux City Public Library Foundation.
