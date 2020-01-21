Ponca, Neb.
Betty Lou Stark, 81, of Ponca, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at a local hospital.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Salem Lutheran Church in Ponca, with Pastor Deb Valentine officiating. Burial will be at Silver Ridge Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be today from 5 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Betty was born March 3, 1938, in rural Dixon County to Don and Bessie (Harness) Sherman. She attended school at District #42 and Ponca Public School. Betty married Raymond Harder Jr. on March 15, 1954. They were blessed with six children: Kathy, Joni, Cheryl, Tammy, Kevin, and Deanna. Raymond passed away on March 2, 1961. On July 20, 1963, Betty married Ralph Stark. Ralph had four children: Vivian, Tom, Ginger, and Tony, and together they enjoyed their large loving family. Ralph preceded Betty in death on March 7, 2008.
Betty worked at the school with Ralph as a part-time custodian for several years. She then decided to open a licensed daycare in their home and continued her daycare business for over 40 years, touching the lives of countless children. Betty enjoyed reading, puzzles, and embroidery. She was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker fan and enjoyed watching other sports as well. Betty kept busy by keeping up with her grandkids' and great-grandkids' birthdays and activities. She was very strong in her faith and an active member of Salem Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her children, Vivian (Alan) Kunkel, Tom (Carlene) Stark, Ginger (Terry) Poulsen, Kathy Thompson, Cheryl (Darrell) Roland, Tony (Anne) Stark, and Tammy (Kenton) Book; son-in-law, Mark Hughes; daughter-in-law, Teri Harder; son-in-law, Don Merical; 19 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Charles Sherman and Don (Judy) Sherman.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Bessie Sherman; husbands, Raymond Harder Jr. and Ralph Stark; children, Deanna, Kevin, and Joni; a sister, Donna, who died at birth; and a brother, Leslie (Marilyn) Sherman.
Memorials may be given to Salem Lutheran Church, Wounded Warriors, or the June E. Nylen Cancer Center in Betty’s memory. To celebrate Betty’s life, she has requested casual attire for her visitation and funeral.