Ponca, Neb.

Betty Lou Stark, 81, of Ponca, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Salem Lutheran Church in Ponca, with Pastor Deb Valentine officiating. Burial will be at Silver Ridge Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be today from 5 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Betty was born March 3, 1938, in rural Dixon County to Don and Bessie (Harness) Sherman. She attended school at District #42 and Ponca Public School. Betty married Raymond Harder Jr. on March 15, 1954. They were blessed with six children: Kathy, Joni, Cheryl, Tammy, Kevin, and Deanna. Raymond passed away on March 2, 1961. On July 20, 1963, Betty married Ralph Stark. Ralph had four children: Vivian, Tom, Ginger, and Tony, and together they enjoyed their large loving family. Ralph preceded Betty in death on March 7, 2008.