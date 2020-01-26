Sioux City

Betty Mae Fulton Bingham, 94, of Sioux City, slipped into eternal peace on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Betty was born to Gladys (Lawson) and Earl “Whitey” Fulton on Aug. 16, 1925, in Wymore, Neb. Her favorite childhood memories were of times at her father’s store, Whitey's Liquor Store. After graduating from Southern High School in Wymore, she completed cosmetology school in Lincoln. Upon receiving her license, she became the owner of Betty’s Beauty Shop in Lincoln.

Betty married Rex Everett Bingham on Nov. 24, 1950. Two children were born to this union, RoxAnn and David. Betty devoted her young life to being a full-time mother and she excelled at this. She returned to the workforce in the 1970s becoming a valued and well known sales associate at Younkers Downtown Department Store in Sioux City. She worked in various departments and when you entered the store you could hear her voice and laughter chatting with her customers. Her energy was unmatched during her 25 years with Younkers.

At age 75, she began a new venture, becoming a Senior Companion. She truly loved her clients (most of them her junior) and taking them to their appointments. She retired at age 85, but Betty was still on the go in her Sunfire car.