Sioux City
Betty Mae Fulton Bingham, 94, of Sioux City, slipped into eternal peace on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
Betty was born to Gladys (Lawson) and Earl “Whitey” Fulton on Aug. 16, 1925, in Wymore, Neb. Her favorite childhood memories were of times at her father’s store, Whitey's Liquor Store. After graduating from Southern High School in Wymore, she completed cosmetology school in Lincoln. Upon receiving her license, she became the owner of Betty’s Beauty Shop in Lincoln.
Betty married Rex Everett Bingham on Nov. 24, 1950. Two children were born to this union, RoxAnn and David. Betty devoted her young life to being a full-time mother and she excelled at this. She returned to the workforce in the 1970s becoming a valued and well known sales associate at Younkers Downtown Department Store in Sioux City. She worked in various departments and when you entered the store you could hear her voice and laughter chatting with her customers. Her energy was unmatched during her 25 years with Younkers.
At age 75, she began a new venture, becoming a Senior Companion. She truly loved her clients (most of them her junior) and taking them to their appointments. She retired at age 85, but Betty was still on the go in her Sunfire car.
Of all her jobs, the one most dear to her heart was being the best Grandma ever to her “Kookie” grandson Matt, her “Sexy” granddaughter Tara, and “Precious” grandson Chad.
You have free articles remaining.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, RoxAnn (John) Smith of Sioux City; son, David Bingham of Mission Viejo, Calif.; grandchildren, Matthew, Tara, and Chad; grandson-in-law, Schuyler Rogers of Everett, Wash.; great grandson, Rex and his brother, arriving in February 2020.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Evelyn; brother, Donald; daughter-in-law, Cindy Bingham; and favorite nephew, Michael Jackson.
There will be no funeral and a private graveside service will be at the family plot in Wymore, Neb. A Celebration of Betty's life will be held in the summer. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
In lieu of flowers and plants, donations can be made to your local Humane Society or Food Bank.
Betty's family would like to give a special thank you to the Happy Siesta Nursing Home in Remsen, Iowa, who provided her the best loving care and to the Hospice Nurses, Jane and Leah who provided such comfort in her journey.
Betty was a sprinkle donut in a world full of glaze. “See ya later alligator, After awhile crocodile.”