Betty Nassiff

Betty was an operating room nurse and spent several years as the private scrub nurse for orthopedic surgeon, Dr. William Krigsten. She then started as an instructor of orthopedic surgery and operating room nursing at St. Vincent's School of Nursing. After a few years, she became the operating room supervisor at St. Vincent's Hospital which later became Marian Health Center. While being a supervisor, Betty also attended Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa, and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in 1976. Betty also was an instructor at Western Iowa Tech Community College and worked at Matney's Colonial Manor in South Sioux City. She spent a total of 55 years in the medical profession and her career ended at the age of 70 as a nursing home administrator.