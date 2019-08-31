Sioux City
Betty Ruth Ferdig, 94, of Sioux City, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Whispering Creek Retirement Community in Sioux City.
A celebration of life service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Climbing Hill, Iowa. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Westfork Township Cemetery, Climbing Hill. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes in Sioux City. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.
Betty Ruth Morgan, the daughter of Robert W. and Nellie (Lanning) Morgan, was born on Aug. 23, 1925, in Pierson, Iowa. She graduated from Climbing Hill High School in 1943.
On June 26, 1943, Betty Ruth was united in marriage with Marshall T. Ferdig in Sioux City. She was a homemaker and a devoted mother. Marshall died on Oct. 2, 2008.
Betty Ruth was an active member of First Baptist Church and the Moville (Iowa) Women’s Club. She volunteered throughout the community and also during local elections. Betty Ruth enjoyed watching all kinds of sports, and had a subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine for more than 50 years. Family was very important to her, and she loved supporting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in all of their activities.
Betty Ruth is survived by her children, Janice (George) Stille of Detroit, Mich., Ron (Mary) Ferdig of Omaha, Mark (Sandy) Ferdig of Bellevue, Neb., Gale (Sheryl) Ferdig of Elk Point, S.D., Lynn (Pamela) Ferdig of Omaha, Sherry Peavey of Okoboji, Iowa, and Marlena Jo (Larry) Chingren of Okoboji; 28 grandchildren; 66 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Ferdig of Des Moines; a brother, James (Rae Jean) Morgan of Humboldt, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Marian Morgan of Correctionville, Iowa; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marshall; son, Dennis; a great-grandchild, Benjamin; and two brothers, Robert Lyle Morgan and Eugene Edgar Morgan.
Any donations given to the family will be directed to Heifer International.
To send flowers to the family of Betty Ferdig, please visit Tribute Store.