Betty Saltsgiver
View Comments

Betty Saltsgiver

{{featured_button_text}}

Le Mars, Iowa

68, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home, Le Mars.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News