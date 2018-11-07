Storm Lake, Iowa
Beula Millard, 89, of Storm Lake, died Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Beula Marie Millard was born on May 15, 1929, to John and Grace (Hall) Perrin, in Bronson, Iowa. Her sisters are Darlene, Vida, and Lila. Beula graduated from Castana (Iowa) High School in 1947. She earned her teaching certificate from Buena Vista College in 1947. She taught in a one-room school near her home, then taught kindergarten in Moorhead, Iowa.
Beula was united in marriage to Creighton Verle Millard on July 31, 1949, in Moorhead. They were blessed with two children, Darrel and Carolyn.
Beula was a lifetime member of United Methodist Church and UMW organization. She taught Sunday School for many years and served as superintendent of Sunday School. She was a den mother for the Cub Scouts, volunteered at school, and delivered meals on wheels. She was well known for her sewing talent. She was an avid gardener and every August you could find her putting up a winter's worth of fruits and vegetables. Traveling to see children and grandchildren was a favorite pastime in their retirement years.
Left to celebrate her life is her sister, Vida Clark and her husband, Jerry Clark; Beula's children, Darrel Millard and his wife, Ginger of Estero, Fla., and Carolyn Millard of Beaver Dam, Wis.; Beula's grandchildren, Andrew Millard and wife, Danielle, Angela Chabot and husband, Chris, Bryan Orlenko and wife, Corbin, and Jason Orlenko; great-grandchildren, Alexandra and Jackson Chabot, Corinne and Bridget Orlenko, and Annaclaire and Zane Millard; and nieces, nephews, and several life-long friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents, John and Grace Perrin; her parents-in-law, Will and Ella Millard; her beloved husband of 66 years; sisters, Darlene Carbaugh and Lila Perrin; brothers-in-law, Alfred Carbaugh, Dwight Archer, and Loren and Marreld Millard; sisters-in-law, Norma Millard and Donna Millard; nephews, Randal Millard and John Carbaugh; and great-grandnephew, Jacob Bull.
Beula will be remembered with love as one always willing to help.