Merrill, Iowa

Beulah Boe Thompson, 102, passed away from natural causes Thursday, July 27 at the home of her son, Rick Boe of Merrill, Iowa.

A memorial service and burial are planned for a later date.

She was born Beulah Fixsel in 1920 at the rural Anthon, Iowa home of her parents John and Anna Fixsel. She graduated from Anthon High School in 1938 and later became a beautician in Sioux City. There she met Ehmon Boe, a Sioux City resident, who she married in 1941. They raised three children in their home in the Morningside edition of Sioux City.

They were members of Our Saviors Lutheran Church for many years and later became members of the Westminster Presbyterian Church. In 1979 Ehmon died and Beulah remarried to Jerry Thompson. Jerry died in 1984 and Beulah continued living in the family home of 50 years until the death of her daughter, Debbie, in 2001. She lived independently in a Sioux City apartment until at the age of 97 when she moved in with her son and daughter-in-law in Merrill, Iowa. She lived in Merrill until her death.

Survivors include her two sons and their wives, Brad and Karen Boe of Andrew County, Missouri and Rick and Verna Boe of Merrill, Iowa, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.