Harlan, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Beulah Frances Coons, 94, of Harlan, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at Elm Crest Retirement Community with her family and many friends at her side. She lived a blessed life full of love, spunk, and vigor.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Burial will be in Onawa City (Iowa) Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Beulah was born on Dec. 10, 1924, in Sioux City, the daughter of Claude and Esther Wheeler.
She was united in marriage to Paul Von Hagel and raised a family of five children. In 1985, Beulah married Donald "Mac" Coons and gained three wonderful stepchildren. Beulah enjoyed many jobs including working with children at the Smith School lunch program and then retiring from Palmer Candy Company.
She was active in the Police Auxiliary and Our Savior's Lutheran Church. After retiring, Mac and Bea moved to Atlantic, Iowa in 2004 to be closer to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
In 2017, Bea moved to the Elm Crest Retirement Community in Harlan, where she continued to make new friends and enjoy her family, friends, and Harlan High School football.
Bea is survived by her children, Jill (Curt) Bladt of Harlan, Sherry Sowienski of Sioux City, Richard (Virginia) Von Hagel of Atlantic, Paula (David) Sorensen of Washington, and Margaret Von Hagel (Richard) of California; stepchildren, Linda (John) Franz, Patricia Coons (JW), and Kathleen (Vince) Gray; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mac in 2010; two sisters; one brother; and a stepson, Gregory Mac Coons.