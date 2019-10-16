Sioux City
Beulah Margaret (Navin) Pierce, 100, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at a local care center after a brief illness.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with Rev. Thomas Murray officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. with the family present at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Beulah was born April 16, 1919, in Sioux City, the daughter of Ray Navin Sr. and Nellie (Ware) Navin. She was educated in the Sioux City public schools. On Nov. 29, 1937, she married her childhood sweetheart, Louis F. “Bud” Pierce Jr., in Dakota City, Neb. and they were married for 72 years.
Beulah loved to sew, crochet, tatting, traveling, camping with her family, and going hunting (she was a great spotter). She enjoyed reading romance novels, historicals and westerns, watching western movies, cooking, and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Because Bud served as Potentate of the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple and the Order of the Eastern Star in 1971, they were active in all things Shrine related.
Survivors include a daughter, Sandie Corrigan of Carter Lake, Iowa; a son and his wife, Mark and Neva Pierce of Sioux City; three grandchildren, Marq (Amy) Corrigan of Omaha, Brad (Summer) Pierce of Portland, Ore., and Marne Pierce of Sioux City; three great-grandchildren, Damian Corrigan of Omaha, Benjamin and Olivia Pierce of Portland, Ore.; one nephew, Gary (Cindy) Anderson of Gillette, Wyo.; and one niece, Bobbie Kauffman (Jim) of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Navin Sr. and Nellie (Ware) Navin; two brothers, Bob Navin and Ray Navin Jr. and his wife, Clarabelle; and two sisters, Darlene Anderson and her husband, Ray, and Donna Skavdahl and her husband, Dick.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made in her name to Abu Bekr Shrine -- Transportation Fund.