Sioux City
Beverly A. Frederick, 87, of Sioux City, passed peacefully at home Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation with the family will be noon until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Beverly was born on Sept. 13, 1931, in Sioux City, the daughter of Clifford and Vivian (Walters) Crumrine. She married Donald Frederick on Feb. 18, 1950, in Sioux City. To this blessed union five children were born.
Beverly's beautiful life centered on her family and taking care of those around her. A kind, loving, award-winning cook and baker, Beverly enjoyed sewing, gardening, reading, making meals and treats for her family, and watching the birds outside among her beloved flowers. Beverly's love for animals and the world around her made her an avid donor to the Humane Society, Animal Shelter, and the Carmelite Nuns, as well as being a very conscientious recycler.
Those left to cherish Beverly's memory are her husband of almost 70 years, Donald Frederick; sons, Duane (Jonele) Frederick of Sioux City, Lauren (Debby) Frederick of Sergeant Bluff, and Danny Frederick of Sioux City; 12 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Beverly was greeted in heaven by her parents; sons, Theodore and Randy Frederick; sister, Audrey; brother, Clifford; and granddaughter, Erica.