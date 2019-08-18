St. Paul, Minn., formerly Sioux City
Beverly A. Holmes, 87, of St. Paul, Minn., formerly Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Beverly was born the daughter of Clarence and Evelyn (Masker) Kaiser on Oct. 13, 1931, in Yankton, S.D. She graduated from Central High School and later from St. Luke’s Nursing Program. Beverly married David H. Holmes on March 21, 1951, in Sioux City. David died in 1991.
Beverly was a homemaker but later worked at St. Luke’s Hospital as a registered nurse for several years, as well as serving on the board of trustees.
She enjoyed gardening, baking, and playing bridge and golf. She was an active volunteer in PEO, Planned Parenthood, and First Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir since she was 15.
Beverly is survived by her sons, David A. Holmes of White Bear Lake, Minn., and Tom Holmes of Kings Mountain, N.C.; sisters, Lelia McManigal of Richmond, Ind., and Joy Burch of Warrenton, Mo.; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Laverne.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church.