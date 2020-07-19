× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beverly A. Larsen

Council Bluffs, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Beverly A. Larsen, 80, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020

Private family services will be held in Sioux City, and a Celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Bev was born Sept. 3, 1939, to Kenneth and Sarah (Grieve) McWilliams in Sioux City. She graduated from Central High School and married Carl D. Larsen on Nov. 8, 1957. They were married 52 years. During her younger years, Bev worked at St. Luke's School of Nursing, Sioux City Community Health, Younkers, and North Park Senior Living.

Bev enjoyed and valued her many friendships with her card club, neighbors, movie night friends, and co-workers. Her family was the center and love of her life. Bev's legacies include, "something to remember me by," "this too shall pass," and "you are never lost, just on an adventure," and she always ended with a "Wo-Who" as the family signal. She greeted the day with "Good Morning, God. Good Morning, World."

Bev organized family reunions and gatherings to celebrate holidays. Those events are treasured memories that we will hold until we meet again.

Left to remember her are her children and their spouses, Sarah (Dave) Storm, Julie Larsen, and David (Shannon Meyer) Larsen. She had six grandchildren, Mark (Melissa) Storm, Leah (Nick) Book, Andrew (Lacey) Storm, Anna (Brad) Lindgren, Luke Meyer Larsen and Layton Meyer Larsen, as well as eight great-grandchildren. She is survived by her younger brother, Timothy (Deb) McWilliams; a sister-in-law, Suzanne Larsen; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

