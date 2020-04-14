× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Beverly A Walding (Aunt Bev), 92, of Sioux City, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City.

Our Aunt Bev deserves a beautiful tribute so a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. This is due to state and federal guidance on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic limiting gatherings to 10 people. A private family graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com

Beverly was born Nov. 18, 1927, in Sioux City. She was the daughter of Ben and Edna Mary (O'Shonessy) Walding. She attended St. Joseph's grade school and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1946. At that time it was an all-girls high school. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church of the Cathedral Parish for 92 years.