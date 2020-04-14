Beverly A Walding
View Comments

Beverly A Walding

{{featured_button_text}}
Beverly A Walding

Beverly A Walding

Sioux City

Beverly A Walding (Aunt Bev), 92, of Sioux City, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City.

Our Aunt Bev deserves a beautiful tribute so a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. This is due to state and federal guidance on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic limiting gatherings to 10 people. A private family graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com

Beverly was born Nov. 18, 1927, in Sioux City. She was the daughter of Ben and Edna Mary (O'Shonessy) Walding. She attended St. Joseph's grade school and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1946. At that time it was an all-girls high school. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church of the Cathedral Parish for 92 years.

Bev was fascinated with family history. She loved having company and always greeted her visitors with warm smiles and hugs. For many years she held an annual "Cookie Party" the week before Christmas. The night of Christmas became an "open house" for family. Everyone looked forward to this and in some years her family was literally "bursting at the seams." She took great pride in hosting wonderful dinners on Thanksgiving and on other holidays.

She loved antiques. She and her lifelong friend and companion, Art Povlsen, enjoyed going to auctions. Bev collected teapots and Art collected antique oak furniture. They met many wonderful people at all the auctions they attended.

Bev was preceded in death by her friend, Art Povlsen; her parents; five brothers, Terry, Phil, Bob, Tom and Father Gene; and one sister, Patricia Lowndes.

To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Walding as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News