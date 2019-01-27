Cherokee, Iowa
Beverly Anderson Zieman, 92, of Cherokee, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, with her family by her side.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cherokee. The Rev. Jean Morse will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at the church in Cherokee. Arrangements are under the direction of Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home in Cherokee. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.greenwoodfuneral.com.
Beverly Anderson Zieman was born on Sept. 14, 1926, to parents Frederick Elmer and Alyce (Lyckholm) O'Connor, in St. Paul, Minn. She graduated from East High School in Sioux City in 1944 and attended the University of South Dakota.
She married William R. Brandsma (deceased in 1953) and had two daughters, Linda Jean and Gayle Ann. In 1955,, she married Melvin "Chi" Anderson (deceased 1987), manager of the Cherokee Livestock Sale Barn. In 1992, she married Senator Lyle E. Zieman of Postville, Iowa (deceased 2003).
Beverly was a bookkeeper for John Harvey and Co. at the Sioux City Stock Yards for 14 years before moving to Cherokee. She served as Cherokee County Auditor from 1968 to 1992, and was on numerous boards and committees throughout the state. She served as president of the Iowa State Association of Counties and was appointed chairperson of Iowa's Mental Health Developmental Disabilities Commission.
She was active in the Republican Party for many years. She was Honorary Colonel for Governor Robert D. Ray and Terry E. Branstad, worked closely with candidates George Bush and Charles Grassley, and ran for Secretary of State in 1990. She was a secretary for her husband, Lyle Zieman, in the Iowa Senate for eight years. She loved politics, reading, and playing cards.
In 2006, she received the Business and Professional Women's Award and was awarded Citizen of the Year in Cherokee in 2008.