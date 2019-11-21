Alcester, S.D.
Beverly Ann Fickbohm (Heiman), 88, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Sioux Falls, SD.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Peace Lutheran Church in Alcester. Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. The family requests memorials to Sioux Falls Sanford Hospice Foundation. wassfuneralhome.com
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Daryl Fickbohm of Alcester; two sons, Doyle (Sandra) Fickbohm of Alcester and Barry (Marcella) Fickbohm of Manhattan, Kan.