Beverly Ann Olander

South Sioux City

Beverly Ann Olander, 79, of South Sioux City, passed away on Monday Sept. 11, 2023 at Regency Square Nursing Home in South Sioux City.

A Celebration of Life service for Beverly will be held at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 3 p.m. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Beverly Ann (Landuyt) Olander was born on Dec. 31, 1943 in Mitchell, S.D., to Julius and Lillian (Goldammer) Landuyt. She graduated from Mitchell High School in Mitchell in June of 1961. She went on to obtain her Bachelor of Arts degree from Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell in August of 1965.

She became a schoolteacher after college where she taught English, Spanish and Drama at Newcastle High School in Newcastle, Neb. (1965–1970), Walthill Public School (1970–1972), South Sioux City (1973-1974 and 1978–1979) and substitute taught at few other schools in the surrounding areas. Her career continued in the call center at Great West Casualty Company in South Sioux City until her retirement.

Beverly welcomed her first child Jeffrey in 1972 and later her second child Amber in 1977. She loved being a mother and being involved in everything they did. She helped coached various sports and was their biggest fan no matter what activity it was. She enjoyed traveling in her younger years and later in life enjoyed traveling to see her growing family.

Beverly loved being a mother however, being a grandmother was the highlight of her life.

She loved being involved with her kids, her grandkids, gardening, singing, camping, fishing, being a part of the Extension club, playing Bunco with her friends and most importantly, she loved cheering on the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Survivors include her children: Jeffrey and Michelle Olander of Yukon, Okla., Amber and Chad Meseck of Solon, Iowa; six grandchildren/step-grandchildren: Grant Olander, Brenna Olander, Kayla Meseck, Chase Meseck, Abbagail (Agan) Nance, Callen Agan; brother, Melvin Landuyt of Sioux Falls; and many extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Arlene Reedy, her sister-in-law, Betty Landuyt, her granddaughter, Bailee Katherine Olander; and other dear family and friends.