Beverly Jean Bousseta
Beverly Jean Bousseta

Beverly Jean Bousseta

Beverly Jean Bousseta

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Beverly "Bev" Jean Sadden Bousseta, 85, of Sioux Falls, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, from complications due to COVID.

Services will be Friday at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, with visitation from noon to 1 p.m. with family present (masks required). Private funeral services will follow with burial at Graceland Cemetery in Sioux City. Online condolences may be expressed at www.millerfh.com

She is survived by her husband, Mohammed; son, Stephen; brother, Muhammed (Fran) Sadden; nephews, Salah (Eimear) Kivlighn, and Sam Sadden; nieces, Maria Sadden Berry, Elisa (Tim) Davenport, and Mecca (Mark) Balwanz; many great-nieces and great-nephews; very good friend, Dottie Martens; and many other relatives and friends.

