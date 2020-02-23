Sioux City
Beverly Jean McCallister, 93, of Sioux City, died peacefully on Feb. 14, 2020, at Happy Siesta in Remsen, Iowa.
Services celebrating Bev’s life will be 2 p.m. Monday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 612 Jennings Street in Sioux City. The Rev. Kenny Hsu will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. today at Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel, 822 Jennings Street, Sioux City. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Beverly was born March 6, 1926, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Robert and Jean Burnett. She graduated from Central High School in 1944, and married Wayne McCallister on Sept. 23, 1950 in Sioux City. She and Wayne lived in South Dakota, California and Colorado before returning to Sioux City to be closer to their parents.
Beverly was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sibling and friend to anyone in need. She was a diehard Broncos fan, and was never afraid to try something new. She devoted herself to her family and moved back to Sioux City from Colorado to be closer to her parents and to help them out until they passed. Family was always a priority for her, from traveling to Sidney, Neb. regularly to see her son and grandson to picnics with her daughter and grandkids in Sioux City; she was always on the go. She was a proud member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and was active in its various church programs. She also was generous to various charities around the country. She was all around a caring, giving person.
She never slowed down, and always prided herself on how independent she was after being widowed in 1999. The last couple of years took their toll on her due to progression of dementia, and although she realized she needed a little help, she was still apprehensive to accept help in any way.
Survivors include her brother, Glenn Burnett of San Antonio, Texas; her two children, Michael McCallister of Sioux City, and Marilyn Johns of Akron, Iowa; three grandchildren, Jason McCallister of Sioux City, Jessica Johns of Sioux City, and Dillon McCallister (wife Amelia) of Chicago, Ill.; four great-grandchildren, Tyler Wetrosky of Akron, Noah Mazo and Skyler Mazo of Sioux City, and Emma Layne McCallister Chicago.
Beverly was predeceased by her husband, Wayne McCallister; her parents, Robert and Jean Burnett; two sisters, Marilyn Rogers and Colleen Webb; and a brother-in-law, Norman Rogers.
Memorials in Beverly’s name may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hospice of Siouxland and Happy Siesta in Remsen.