Beverly Jean McCallister

Beverly was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sibling and friend to anyone in need. She was a diehard Broncos fan, and was never afraid to try something new. She devoted herself to her family and moved back to Sioux City from Colorado to be closer to her parents and to help them out until they passed. Family was always a priority for her, from traveling to Sidney, Neb. regularly to see her son and grandson to picnics with her daughter and grandkids in Sioux City; she was always on the go. She was a proud member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and was active in its various church programs. She also was generous to various charities around the country. She was all around a caring, giving person.